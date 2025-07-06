Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO William Trousdale Sells 996 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO William Trousdale sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $12,161.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,584.53. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, William Trousdale sold 442 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $5,197.92.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 1.1%

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $670.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,166 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,118,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 791,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 642,902 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,898,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.