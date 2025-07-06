IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,670 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,087,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,135,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.26.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $416.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $286.66 and a one year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

