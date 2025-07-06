Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $429,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $111.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.