Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of SBUX opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

