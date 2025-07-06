Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Adobe were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 119.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

