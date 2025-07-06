D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 19,692 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.5%
NASDAQ:COLB opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $32.85.
Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.
