Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $139.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Crocs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. Crocs has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

