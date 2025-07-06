Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.54.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th.
PPL stock opened at C$50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.90. The stock has a market cap of C$29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$48.35 and a 1 year high of C$60.72.
Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.
