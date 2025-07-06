ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $77.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.64.
Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas
ONE Gas Stock Performance
NYSE OGS opened at $72.95 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
ONE Gas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 64.73%.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
