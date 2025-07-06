Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.58.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas Announces Dividend

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $218.83 on Friday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average is $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.