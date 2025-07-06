Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several brokerages have commented on BEP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

NYSE BEP opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

