GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880,010 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.