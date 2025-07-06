GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880,010 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
