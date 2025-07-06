Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $60,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after buying an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,348,000 after buying an additional 534,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after buying an additional 1,450,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after buying an additional 1,307,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.23 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

