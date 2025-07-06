SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $218.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 252,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,311,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

