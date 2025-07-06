American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $66,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

