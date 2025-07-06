Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $500,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in American Tower were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day moving average is $204.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

