Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 212,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $175.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.47.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
