Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,817 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000.

Get 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF alerts:

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EDGU opened at $26.25 on Friday. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13.

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Profile

The 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US equity securities with a focus on sector and market capitalization selections. The fund adjusts its portfolio in response to U.S EDGU was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.