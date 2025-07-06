Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,817 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000.
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%
NYSEARCA:EDGU opened at $26.25 on Friday. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13.
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Profile
The 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US equity securities with a focus on sector and market capitalization selections. The fund adjusts its portfolio in response to U.S EDGU was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.
