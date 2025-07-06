Brookstone Capital Management Sells 60,246 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,246 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $11,866,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.2% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $848.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

