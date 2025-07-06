Reviewing OMV (OMVKY) and Its Rivals

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OMV to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

OMV pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. OMV pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 77.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares OMV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 3.27% 7.32% 3.69% OMV Competitors 5.19% 9.26% 4.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for OMV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 0 0 1 4.00 OMV Competitors 452 1712 1953 110 2.41

As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 18.90%. Given OMV’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OMV has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

OMV has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV’s peers have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMV and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $36.77 billion $1.57 billion 5.44 OMV Competitors $82.62 billion $5.62 billion 84.77

OMV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OMV peers beat OMV on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

