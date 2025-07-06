eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Sells $831,280.50 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,228,813.25. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88.

On Monday, June 9th, Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64.

On Monday, May 5th, Jamie Iannone sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, Jamie Iannone sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $679,600.00.

Shares of EBAY opened at $76.34 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

