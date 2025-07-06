Reviewing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Spine Injury Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Spine Injury Solutions pays out -2,979.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 375.57 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -321.20

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Spine Injury Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Spine Injury Solutions beats Enel Generación Chile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

