Head-To-Head Analysis: ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) & Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) and Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ams-OSRAM and Rohm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 0 0 0 1 4.00 Rohm 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Rohm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM -4.51% 1.44% 0.26% Rohm -11.18% -2.45% -1.54%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $3.71 billion 0.38 -$850.53 million ($1.62) -4.38 Rohm $2.95 billion 1.75 -$330.42 million ($0.85) -15.04

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Rohm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rohm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ams-OSRAM. Rohm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ams-OSRAM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rohm has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ams-OSRAM beats Rohm on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About Rohm

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

