Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 141 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

