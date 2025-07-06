iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $90.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

