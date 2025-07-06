Brookstone Capital Management Has $4 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319,336 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of UAUG opened at $37.63 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

