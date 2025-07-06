Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.91 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

