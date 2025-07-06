Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $7.12 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365,727 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,599,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lyft by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the sale, the director owned 879,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,732 shares of company stock valued at $347,159. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

