Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 46,500 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,016,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,831,000 after purchasing an additional 536,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,721,000 after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,107,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 888,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 265,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACA opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 0.99. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

In other news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,199.84. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. The trade was a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

