iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVVB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 184,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 276,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the last quarter.

IVVB stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $269.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

