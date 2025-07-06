Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16,214.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

