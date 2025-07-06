Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 330.9% during the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $7,110,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $3,208,000. Finally, Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $741,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

