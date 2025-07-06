The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $195.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,782,794. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

