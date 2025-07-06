Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,049,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,555.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 273,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,196 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,251,000. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,583,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.13. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $141.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

