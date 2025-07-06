Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $68,370.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $68,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,456.58. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $66,815.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

