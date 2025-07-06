Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.48% of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNG. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGNG opened at $28.95 on Friday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $524.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

