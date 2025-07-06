23,369 Shares in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Fedenia Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,266,000.
iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HIMU opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.29. iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.
iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Profile
The iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (HIMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide a high level of income exempt from federal income tax through high-yield US municipal bonds. HIMU was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.