Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.34% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DJUN. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $7,370,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.