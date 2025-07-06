Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.88% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 349,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLES opened at $41.43 on Friday. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

