iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 114,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

