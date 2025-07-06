Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,319,000 after acquiring an additional 488,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,824,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,458,000 after purchasing an additional 390,708 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.