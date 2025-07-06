Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.