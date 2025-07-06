Kintegral Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

