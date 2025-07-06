Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $93,107,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,026.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,094,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 997,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after purchasing an additional 926,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after buying an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

