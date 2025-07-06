Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.