Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,436,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,132,262,000 after purchasing an additional 529,294 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,999,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,694,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,168,000 after purchasing an additional 103,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after purchasing an additional 900,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,156,000 after purchasing an additional 632,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

WRB opened at $71.49 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

