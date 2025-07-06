Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,418 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

