Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Equifax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Equifax by 19.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Equifax by 1,464.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $261.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.32 and a 200-day moving average of $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

