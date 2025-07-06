Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $174,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,419.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -113.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

