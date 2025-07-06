Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 984 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

